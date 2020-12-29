MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is officially in the top 10 cities for beer drinkers, according to a recent study by SmartAsset.
The SmartAsset study compared 384 cities across the nation, measuring the total number of breweries, bars and breweries per 100,000 residents, average number of beers per brewery and the average price of a pint. Missoula made placed ninth in the study.
Missoula stood out for its low cost of a cold one. According to the study, the average price of a pint is $3.50, making it the 35th best price on the list. Missoula ranked 86th for number of total breweries. However, with a smaller population of 75,500, the study measured 12 breweries per 100,000 residents, ranking Missoula 13th in that category.
The study concluded with other key findings. It showed mid-sized cities are best for a brew, with eight of the top 10 cities having a population of 400,000 or less. The top 10 cities are also filled with breweries, tripling the national average of 3.88 breweries per 100,000 residents.
Billings also represented the Treasure State coming in at 34th on the top 50 list.
The study crowned Cincinnati, Ohio as the best city for beer drinkers.