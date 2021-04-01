MISSOULA, Mont. - A 71-year-old Missoula man died Monday while ice fishing on Lower Thompson Lake just south of Libby, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
LCSO identified the man as Michael Larson.
At approximately 12:41 p.m. on March 29, the LCSO received report of ice fishing gear sitting on the ice near a large hole on Lower Thompson Lake. According to several reports, people saw someone fishing at that location earlier that morning.
Fisher River Valley Fire and Rescue and David Thompson of LCSO responded to the scene. According to LCSO Sheriff Darren Short, rescuers were able to locate and remove Larson's body from the water.