Warning: The following information is graphic and may be upsetting to readers.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The mother accused of murdering her two children in Missoula in November pleaded not guilty Monday.
Brian Lowney with the Missoula County Attorney's Office confirmed Leannah Gardipe, 34, pleaded not guilty on both counts of deliberate homicide.
Gardipe was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide after court documents say she slit her 3 and 5-year-old children’s throats with a steak knife.
Her hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022.