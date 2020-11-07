On November 7, 2020 at approximately 5:25 PM, Missoula Police Officers
responded to the 2300 block of Sherwood Lane for a report of a disturbance.
Responding officers were immediately confronted by a male armed with a knife.
The male did not comply with commands to drop the knife and instead, attacked the initial responding officer. The officer was forced to defend himself and shot the male, who was later pronounced deceased.
The investigation is being conducted by the Montana Department of Justice,
Division of Criminal Investigations. No officers or other parties were injured during this incident.