MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Koehn, 69, was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3.
She is described as a white woman, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, has red hair and green eyes.
Her vehicle is described as a red 2016 Chevy Malibu with Montana license plate of 4-55859C.
The DOJ said Koehn has mental health problems and is not taking her medications--there is concern for her wellbeing and safety.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300 or call 9-1-1.
