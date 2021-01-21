MISSOULA - Mica Clarkson, the principal at Clark Fork Schools in Missoula, should normally see hundreds of students a day, but due to COVID-19 things have been different. Clarkson said she felt she could see the light at the end of the tunnel and that she would be able to see students again.
This was when she thought she, and her staff, were getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Originally, teachers higher up in the state's vaccine distribution plan. When teachers were pushed down in the plan, Clarkson said it knocked the wind out of her.
So, she posted a letter on Facebook, asking Gov. Greg Gianforte why teachers and school support staff were moved down in the vaccine distribution plan.
Over the phone, Clarkson said if the goal is really to get the economy open, opening the schools should go hand-in-hand with that task.
“I'm in a position, like the governor, where I'm making a lot of decisions for a lot of people,” Clarkson said. “I know you can't make everybody happy with every decision, I very much understand that, so I think it's a matter of going, 'what's essential, what do we have to rely upon to continue our day to day life and school is [something] everybody mentions.'”
We reached out to Gov. Gianforte's office, who responded:
“Governor Gianforte believes that our teachers, who have gone from teaching in front of classrooms to teaching in front of computer screens, are heroes. Ultimately, the changes Governor Gianforte made to the state’s vaccination plan will save lives by protecting Montanans most at risk for serious complications, including seniors and those with severe underlying health conditions.”