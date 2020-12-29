The Montana Farmers Union is showing off a tool that could help shape the future of the meat processing industry.
They’ve purchased a new mobile harvest unit for an innovative meat processing program, the first of its’ kind, at MSU Northern. The technology will help students learn everything from harvest to packaging.
The mobile unit costs roughly $300,000. An initial grant from Coronavirus relief funds and donations from surrounding midwestern farmers union partners helped cover the amount. President of the Farmers Union says the mobile unit will give back to local farmers and ranchers; working through a co-op.
"It's gonna be owned and managed by producers who are working to slaughter their cattle, and butchers who are looking to buy for sale meat. They're gonna share in ownership of this cooperative and they're gonna share in this management,” Walter Schweitzer said.
According to a release sent out the end of October, money from the CARES Act was directed to the Farmers Union because the Governor noticed need for more meat processing capacity across the state. Curriculum for the new program should be in place by next fall.
Right now they’re looking for people who are willing to harvest livestock to sign up and get things going. Anyone interested can contact the Montana Farmers Union here.