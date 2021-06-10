Moderna is seeking approval from the Food and Drug Administration Thursday for emergency authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years old and up.
According to a release from CNN, Moderna Phase 2/3 trail results from last month that included 3,732 children ages 12 to 17 showed their blood tests indicated an immune response that was identical in adults from previous findings.
CNN added none of the children who got the vaccine became ill with COVID-19 14 days after their second dose, but four children who got the placebo tested positive.
Last month, the FDA authorized Pfizer for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years old and up.