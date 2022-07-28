HELENA, Mont. - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and the state Attorney General have shared statements after the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Notice of Final Decision on the American Prairie Reserve’s bison grazing proposal.

The following is a statement from Gov. Gianforte:

“As we review this decision, we share Montanans' frustration with the BLM's woeful and repeated failures to properly engage Montanans and act within the bounds of its authority on this issue,” Gov. Gianforte said. “The agency limited public comment to a single, virtual event in the middle of haying season, ignored repeated requests from state officials for full public engagement, and failed to analyze the full range of impacts of its proposal, which it lacks the statutory authority to enact. The State will consider next steps after a thorough review of BLM's decision.”

The following is a statement from AG Austin Knudsen:

“After shutting out public input from local communities, it’s not a surprise that President Biden’s Bureau of Land Management would rubber-stamp this radical proposal that is another step toward displacing northeast Montana’s livestock industry and replacing it with a large outdoor zoo. My office is reviewing the decision closely to determine our next steps to protect ranchers and ensure the State’s interests are upheld.”