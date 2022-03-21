HELENA, Mont. - Montana and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service came to an agreement that would allow the shipment of state-inspected meat and poultry products out of state.
The Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) was approved in 2008 and launched by the USDA in 2012. The CIS program allows certain state-inspected facilities that obey federal inspection requirements to ship their products out of state. Montana is the tenth state added in CIS, according to the governor's release.
“With expanded opportunities for Montana meat processors, we’re helping add value and get Montana’s superior beef, poultry, pork, and lamb to market throughout the United States,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from his office. “My hat’s off to Executive Officer Mike Honeycutt and his team at the Montana Department of Livestock for working with USDA to expand capacity for our meat processors.”
The Montana Department of Livestock (MDL) has been working with the USDA since August 2021 for a spot in the CIS program, made possible by MDL Executive Officer Mike Honeycutt and approved funding from the 2021 Montana State Legislature.
“The addition of the Cooperative Interstate Shippers program to the Department of Livestock’s services is a tremendous win for Montana’s livestock producers and processors,” Honeycutt said in the release. “Following the governor’s emphasis on growing value-added agricultural processing in his Montana Comeback Plan and significant financial investments made by the state to help meat processors grow their processing capacity, the CIS program will now give state inspected processors an option to expand and grow their markets beyond our state borders.”
"The CIS program is limited to states that have established a Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) program for products to be shipped solely within the state. FSIS will reimburse Montana for 60% of costs associated with providing interstate eligible inspection service," the governor's release said.
