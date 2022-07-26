HELENA, Mont. - Nearly half of U.S. state attorney generals, including Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration regarding discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

On May 5, the USDA's Food and Nutrition Services, which is named in the suit, issued guidance announcing that discrimination based on sex includes discriminating based on someone's gender identity and sexual orientation.

Knudsen said in a release that the guidance threatens to withhold federal nutritional assistance from schools and programs that receive it.

According to the USDA's updated guidance, state and local agencies, programs and sponsors that receive the funding must investigate allegations on discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Holding school lunches for needy kids hostage is reprehensible,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “We’re fighting to protect these programs and stop the Biden administration from forcing its radical gender ideology onto Montana schools.”

The lawsuit argues that "the guidance is unlawful because it was issued without providing the State and other stakeholders the opportunity for input as required by the Administrative Procedures Act and it is premised on an obvious misreading and misapplication of the Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County."

To read the full lawsuit, click HERE.