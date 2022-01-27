Montana bank, block and flight strip nominated to National Register of Historic Places

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Historical Society (MHS) announced a bank, a block and a flight strip in Montana are the newest nominations from the state towards the National Register of Historic Places.
In downtown Billings, the Montana National Bank sits at the intersection on Broadway and Second Ave. North.
Organized in 1912, the Montana National Bank catered to cattle and sheep ranchers, and the original Neoclassical Revival portion of the bank constructed in 1918 functioned as a financial center and played a role in the growth of commerce and culture in Billings, the MHS says.
The building was remodeled in 1952 and was expanded with an “International” style addition constructed off the east wall.
“It’s an interesting melding of classical and modern elements,” said John Boughton, National Register coordinator at the Montana State Historic Preservation Office. “Yet the bank building easily continues to convey its historic and architectural significance.”
Shortly after its remodeling, the bank changed its name to First National Bank in 1955, and by 1976, it had outgrown its old quarters and moved to a new 14-story building at the corner of Second Ave. according to the MHS.
In 1977, the bank became the First Northwestern National Bank, an affiliate of the Northwest Bancorporation.
The bank’s interior is being renovated by Big Sky Economic Development.
Moving on to the Hi-Line, the MHS says the Edwards and McLelland Block has been nominated in Malta.
The Edwards and McLellan Block in Malta consists of two commercial block brick buildings constructed by Lee Edwards and William McLellan in 1910.
Until 1975, family members owned the building, and even though the business is no longer called Edwards & McLellan, it is still in operation.
“The interior arrangement consisted of individual office space confined to the upper floor with the lower story dedicated to the operation of the mercantile,” Boughton said. “Through the years, upper story office space was rented to dentists, engineering and surveying companies, the Moore Telephone Company, investment firms, and attorneys. A similar strategy exists today, though instead of individual offices occupying the upper story, the rooms have been converted to lodging, with nearly all retaining their historic space and dimensions.”
And in the southwest corner of Montana, west of Dell sits a 1943 flight strip constructed under the direction of the Montana Highway Department that dates back to the U.S. entry into World War II.
Satellite airfields were established in western states by the U.S. Army Air Force during that time.
According to the MHS, the Dell Flight Strip nomination involves 16 features, including a 51-foot-tall revolving airport beacon, electrical shed, hangars, tie-downs, a jet fuel station, and a 1930s-era “privy,” complete with a crescent moon on the front and back gables.
The runway is 7,000 feet long by 75 feet wide.
“These flight strips were also intended for emergency use for the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) who ferried American bombers destined for the Soviet Union to East Base in Great Falls,” Jon Axline, a Montana Department of Transportation historian wrote in the nomination form. He added that there’s no record of any Flying Fortresses landing at the airstrip, but other pilots have used it both for emergency landings; as a base for search and rescue operations; by crop dusters; and as a location for aircraft instructional classes.
“In the late 1940s and early 1950s, the flight strip provided the impetus for the construction of the Dell Airport Bar, a popular meeting place for dancing and other social events,” Axline noted, adding that the flight strip still sees about 950 take offs and landings each year.
