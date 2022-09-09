HELENA, Mont. - A Montana child has tested for elevated lead levels after wearing sandals sold on Amazon.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for Otter MOMO Children’s Sandals due to the inner layer of the sandals containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

Lewis and Clark Public Health says a child in Montana has tested for elevated lead levels after being exposed to the product.

According to the CPSC website, the sandals were sold on Amazon from March 2022 through April 2022 for between $22 and $26.

The sandals were sold in brown with Velcro closure (model D741) and gold with buckle closure (model D723) and in children’s sizes 6 to 12. The model, batch number #LIANG2201 and the size are printed on the inside of the heel straps.

Those who bought them should stop using the sandals.

Kolan is reportedly contacting all known purchasers directly, however, consumers can contact Kolan for information on how to properly dispose of the shoes and receive a full refund.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at telephone number: 888-928-5118 from 9 am to 5 pm PT Monday-Friday or email kolanllc@gmail.com