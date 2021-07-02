MONTANA - Some Montana cities are going ahead with Fourth of July fireworks in 2021.
The following are fireworks events happening during the Fourth of July weekend:
Billings
MetraPark in Billings will show a 35 minute fireworks display July 4. The event begins at 7 p.m. with food trucks and live music and ends after dark.
Fireworks will set off in the upper parking lot of MetraPark--no parking nor spectating will be allowed in the upper lot.
Laurel
The City of Laurel will launch fireworks during their Fourth of July celebration at Thompson Park. Events and activities kick off at 7 a.m. and fireworks begin at dusk.
Lewistown
The City of Lewistown is launching Fourth of July fireworks at dusk following a parade, Montana Trail Duster's car show and a concert.
Great Falls
The Celebrate Great Falls Foundation will launch fireworks on Fourth of July at Turner Farm Park. Gates open at 6 p.m.
In Black Eagle, fireworks will launch after a screening of the Sandlot movie which begins at 8 p.m. at the Black Eagle Community Center.
Helena
The annual Prickly Pear Community Firework Celebration is happening in Helena on Fourth of July. Shellie's Country Cafe, located at 3122 U.S. Highway 12 E #2, is hosting the event
Troy
Troy's Old Fashioned 4th of July will launch fireworks at 11 p.m. at the Roosevelt Park on the Kootenai River.
Polson
The City of Polson will host an extended fireworks display this year with launch time happening at dusk.
Missoula
The annual Fourth Fest at Southgate Mall in Missoula is beginning at 6 p.m. in the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot. The event is free and fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. with accompanied music streaming on Mountain 102.5 Radio.
Butte
The Butte America Foundation is organizing their annual Big Bang Firework Show July 3 at Chester Steele Park. Fireworks launch at 10:30 p.m.