MONTANA - Some Montana cities are going ahead with Fourth of July fireworks in 2021.

The following are fireworks events happening during the Fourth of July weekend:

Billings

MetraPark in Billings will show a 35 minute fireworks display July 4. The event begins at 7 p.m. with food trucks and live music and ends after dark. 

Fireworks will set off in the upper parking lot of MetraPark--no parking nor spectating will be allowed in the upper lot.

Laurel

The City of Laurel will launch fireworks during their Fourth of July celebration at Thompson Park. Events and activities kick off at 7 a.m. and fireworks begin at dusk.

Lewistown

The City of Lewistown is launching Fourth of July fireworks at dusk following a parade, Montana Trail Duster's car show and a concert.

Great Falls 

The Celebrate Great Falls Foundation will launch fireworks on Fourth of July at Turner Farm Park. Gates open at 6 p.m.

In Black Eagle, fireworks will launch after a screening of the Sandlot movie which begins at 8 p.m. at the Black Eagle Community Center.

Helena

The annual Prickly Pear Community Firework Celebration is happening in Helena on Fourth of July. Shellie's Country Cafe, located at 3122 U.S. Highway 12 E #2, is hosting the event 

Troy

Troy's Old Fashioned 4th of July will launch fireworks at 11 p.m. at the Roosevelt Park on the Kootenai River.

Polson

The City of Polson will host an extended fireworks display this year with launch time happening at dusk.

Missoula

The annual Fourth Fest at Southgate Mall in Missoula is beginning at 6 p.m. in the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot. The event is free and fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. with accompanied music streaming on Mountain 102.5 Radio.

Butte

The Butte America Foundation is organizing their annual Big Bang Firework Show July 3 at Chester Steele Park. Fireworks launch at 10:30 p.m.

