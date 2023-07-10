MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Democrat Monica Tranel will run for U.S. Congress again, she announced on WakeUp NonStop Local, with Bradley Warren, Monday morning.
If she again secures the Democratic party nomination, her opponent will likely have the power of incumbency on his side.
In 2022, Tranel faced off against former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke in a race with no incumbent, in a year where Montana had two congressional seats for the first time in decades.
Zinke, a Republican, won with a modest margin, securing just under 50% of the vote to Tranel's 46%.
Tranel enters the race in a Montana political climate that heavily favors Republicans. The first congressional district, which includes Bozeman, Missoula and Helena, represents the state's more favorable district. Tranel believes a Democrat can win the district.
"We're going to do it this cycle," Tranel said. "I bring a long history of representing ranchers across Montana. In Montana, people vote for people, not parties, and I'm asking (voters) to vote for me."
Tranel has had a distinctively diverse hose of lived experiences, as a rancher, an Olympic rower and as a politician. Tranel drew connections between her experiences and what Montanans expect from a representative.
"I'm the sixth of ten kids, I rode in the middle of our Olympic eight (rowers), I know the value and the power of the middle." Tranel said. "Small businesses, Montana's ag community, we're the engine room of this country, and we need someone from the engine room... to be our voice in congress."
Zinke plans to run for reelection. His campaign responded to news of Tranel's announcement, saying she's the same candidate Montanan's already rejected last year. The campaign also touted his work in congress over the past seven months.
"Monica Tranel had no ideas or accomplishments in 2022 and that hasn’t changed in the last six months," his campaign wrote in a statement. "However on the other side of the ballot Ryan Zinke has introduced legislation to expand access to national parks, delist the Yellowstone grizzly bear, and improve mental health care for veterans. He is securing tens of millions of dollars for Montana infrastructure and youth projects, and is getting the job done for Montana."
Tranel distinguished herself from Zinke as being the candidate who best represents Montanans' strong believe in individual liberties, especially on reproductive rights.
"Women and families need to be able to make the decisions that are right for them at the time in their lives that work for them," Tranel said. "That's a unique Montana background, we're nothing if not a purple state that votes for people who will represent our values. Those values in Montana are about freedom, privacy and accountability, and I'm going to bring that."
