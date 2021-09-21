HELENA, Mont. - Democratic leaders in Montana are calling on Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday to confront the hospital capacity crisis in Montana amid increasing COVID-19 cases.
“Over the last several weeks, COVID-19 cases have climbed to some of the worst levels we have seen during the pandemic, while hospitals have fewer supports. Health care workers are overwhelmed, and hospitals across Montana have implemented or are preparing to implement crisis standards of care.” Sen. Jill Cohenour (SD 42) and Rep. Kim Abbott (HD 83) wrote in their letter. “We have never seen a situation where so many Montanans are at risk of not receiving the care they need. The stress on our state’s health care providers and health care infrastructure demands attention and leadership from the Governor’s office.”
A release from the offices of Montana Senate Minority Leader Cohenour and Montana House Minority Leader Abbott, the rise in COVID-19 cases is forcing some local Montana hospitals into crisis standard of care, or preparing to do so in the foreseeable future.
The following is the full letter to Gov. Gianforte signed by Cohenour an Abbott: