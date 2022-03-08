Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, particularly Hellgate Canyon. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&