HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice is alerting Montana residents of popular online scams during National Consumer Protection Week.
The three common online scams are rental scams, pet scams and ammunition and firearm scams.
The following are descriptions of the three scams, via release from the attorney general's office:
"For a rental scam, scammers will steal a photo of a local rental or real estate listing that is currently listed and change the contact information before posting the deceptive ad online. Interested renters are then told that the owner is out of town or had to move quickly so the prospective renter never meets the owner of the location. Communicating only through email, the scammer requests first and last month’s rent and the security deposit via money wiring or payment apps, like Venmo or Zelle.
Online pet scams are similar to rental scams as it is common for scammers to steal photographs from legitimate breeders to create fake websites to advertise expensive specialty breeds for low prices. Oftentimes, they will also demand payment via apps and offer to fly the animal to the buyer.
Ammunition and firearm scams have become more common as shortages and increased prices of the products continue throughout the state. Scam websites may claim to have ammunition and firearms that are hard to find available at prices that are too good to be true – usually half of MSRP. They may also offer products that are difficult to obtain but charge large shipping insurance fees. Typically, they fail to provide a confirmation email to the buyer, require payment via app, and have a lot of grammatical errors."
To protect from these scams, the attorney general's office recommends the following:
- The offer is probably too good to be true if it sounds like it is
- Stay away from using third party payment apps
- Don't be pressured to send money
- Don't send money to a stranger
- Check to make sure the website is secure
- Check to see if the business address is legitimate
- "When considering a pet or rental property you’ve found online, perform additional research to verify photos and reviews."
- When looking for a rental property, request to see the property in person
- Do not buy when in doubt
To report phone, email or mail scams, contact the Montana Department of Justice ffice of Consumer Protection at https://app.doj.mt.gov/OCPPortal/?q=node/396, contactocp@mt.gov, or (406) 444-4500 or toll free at (800) 481-6896.
