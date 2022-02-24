HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding drivers to drive carefully near snowplows on the roadways.
MDT updated on Facebook they posted about plow incidents on Jan. 11. Since then, MDT said people have crashed into seven more snowplows, bringing the total to 21 plows hit so far this winter.
To avoid an incident with a snow plow, MDT suggests the following:
- Do not drive through snow clouds created by snowplows as they can completely reduce visibility.
- Pay attention to snow berms that may cause loss of control or a crash. MDT said this takes them out of service and may hurt or kill someone.
- Immediately slow down and be patient when behind a snowplow. Snowplows usually work slowly to efficiently remove snow and lay down sand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.