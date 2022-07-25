HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice is reporting 99-percent of missing indigenous persons cases from 2021 are solved.

A release from the MTDOJ said law enforcement agencies in the state reported 650 missing indigenous persons cases in 2021, but as of May 30, 2022, only 1-percent of those are still ongoing.

Further, the MTDOJ said 396 of those people reported missing, a majority, were located within two days, but 32 cases were not solved during 2021--however, 25 of those were accounted for in 2022.

"Indigenous persons cases made up 30.7 percent of the total 2,114 missing person cases Montana law enforcement agencies entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database of missing persons last year. Over 80 percent – 523 – of the missing indigenous person cases in 2021 were under the age of 18. Women made up 67 percent of the missing indigenous persons cases, while men made up 33 percent of cases," MTDOJ said in its release.

At this time, Montana has 47 missing indigenous persons--26 of them have been missing for less than a year and 21 have been missing over a year.

The MTDOJ has a complete list of all missing persons in Montana.