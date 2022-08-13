UPDATE, AUG. 12 AT 5:15 PM:

Caron Alert is reporting the Montana DNRC has taken command of the Deep Draw Fire.

Several local resources are assisting in fire suppression at this time.

At this time the fire is still reported to be 500 acres large and is 0% contained.

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown.

The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows.

Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau of Land Management are assisting.

According to Red Lodge Fire Rescue, Red Lodge Firefighters are also responding.

As of Saturday at 9:43 am, the fire is reported to be 500 acres large.

The cause is currently unknown.

We will provide updates as they become available.