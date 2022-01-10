HELENA, Mont. - Montana firefighters will be getting a pay raise during the current seasonal hiring, Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation announced Monday.
A release from the governor's office said the pay raise is to "support, recruit and retain the highly-qualified, highly-trained personnel who protect Montana communities and natural resources."
Seasonal firefighters will receive a pay raise of $1.70 per hour, bringing the lowest base pay up to $15.50 per hour.
This is Montana's first significant pay alteration of its kind for the seasonal firefighting workforce.
“Montana’s wildland firefighters are some of the most important and necessary personnel serving our state, especially with recent, more severe fire seasons,” Gov. Gianforte said in the release. “This well-deserved pay increase will help ensure our wildland firefighters remain the most skilled and mission capable firefighting workforce in the region.”
“It is more important than ever that we modernize our firefighting workforce to effectively address the challenges we face during these unprecedented fire seasons,” Director Amanda Kaster said in the release. “I’m proud that DNRC will offer higher pay during the upcoming season to the hardworking firefighters that continue to protect Montana lives, communities, and natural resources.”
