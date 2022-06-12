HELENA, Mont. - If your family is planning a fishing trip, don’t forget the camera! Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is looking for fun and interesting action shots for the 2023-24 fishing regulation booklet.

FWP is asking for fishing photos and art to be featured on the booklet showing diverse fishing opportunities in Montana.

The rules for the photo contest are as follows:

Photo must be vertical (portrait) mode, or suitable for tight vertical cropping to fit the available space on the regs cover.

Photo must be a minimum resolution and size of 6 inches tall at 300 pixels-per-inch.

FWP will feature your name on the front cover as credit. Please specify how you would like to be credited.

Please include a short description of the photo, so we can provide some caption information.

Ownership of the photo is retained by the photographer, who may use his/her image for other purposes.

Please do not send photos of fish that have been mounted.

Photo must be taken in Montana.

The art contest is for kids 12-years-old and younger to submit a colored drawing of a fish that lives in Montana.

You can send in your photo and drawing by emailing fwpphotocontest@mt.gov by Oct. 15.

Winners will get their photo on the cover, a subscription to Montana Outdoors Magazine and a Montana Outdoors t-shirt.​