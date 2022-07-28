HELENA, Mont. - Those looking ahead to the colder months can get a head start on planning their winter activities, as Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking for comments on ice fishing contests proposed for the upcoming season.

Contests have been proposed in Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) regions 1, 3, 4 and 6.

Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions, or denied by the FWP Fisheries Division in Helena.

Conditions placed on contests may help to minimize fish mortality, regulate harvest, reduce user conflicts and/or require additional access site maintenance when needed.

You can go over the proposed 2022-2023 Ice Fishing Contests on FWP’s website here.

Comments can be mailed to FWP Fisheries Division, Attn: Fishing Contests, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, or emailed to FWPFishComments@mt.gov.