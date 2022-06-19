HELENA, Mont. - Several proposals for Montana's Shooting Range Grant Program were received by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

Funding is provided to non-profit shooting clubs, organizations, local governments and school districts through the grant program, which is administered by FWP.

The grant funds the building and improvement of shooting ranges throughout Montana.

FWP is looking for public input on the proposals they have received this year from the following organizations:

Billings Rod and Gun Club

West Yellowstone Ski Education Foundation

Thompson Falls Trap Club

Helena Trap Club

Prickly Pear Sportsmen’s Association

Gallatin Sporting Clays

Whittecar Rifle and Pistol Range

You can find more information on the proposals including an environmental assessment for each one on FWP’s website here.

Comments can be mailed to: Montana FWP, Attn: Seth McArthur, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701; or emailed to: fwp.shootingranges@mt.gov.