Montana FWP seeking information on poached bull elk

ZORTMAN, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens are seeking information on a poached bull elk that was found on the Square Butte BMA about two miles south of Zortman on 7-mile Road.
FWP believes the elk was either shot in the evening hours on Sept. 17 or in the early morning hours on Sept. 18. The elk was shot with a rifle, the head was removed and the animal was left to waste. According to a release, all of the meat was spoiled by the time it was found.
Warden Chase Sanderson is investigating the case.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Warden Sanderson directly at 406-263-0620, or FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where one can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.