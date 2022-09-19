HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is giving more than $600,000 in aid to irrigation districts and water user associations affected by the extreme flooding in June.

The relief funds total $645,846.

“Our farmers and ranchers work hard to feed the world, and many lost critical infrastructure in the flooding disaster this summer,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from the governor's office. “By supporting the repair of damaged irrigation infrastructure, we’re helping these producers get back on their feet and investing in Montana and our natural resources.”

The irrigation districts and water user associations receiving the funds include: Sweet Grass Conservation District for the Ellison Ditch, Lockwood Irrigation District and the Park Branch Water Users Association.

The financial aid is meant to help communities fix or replace irrigation systems that were damaged or destroyed by the flooding.

"The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation received a total of nine applications requesting $1.75 million in ARPA funds and was able to certify three of those applications as eligible," the governor's release said. "DNRC is currently reviewing the remaining six applications for eligibility. After certifying projects, the Infrastructure Advisory Commission reviews those projects and makes a recommendation to the governor for approval."