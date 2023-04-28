HELENA, Mont. — A bill that restricts gender affirming procedures for transgender youth in Montana was signed into law on Friday.
Missoula Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr's comments on the bill prompted her silencing by House Speaker Matt Regier, which led to a protest and her eventual expulsion from the House floor for the remainder of the session.
In a letter to the legislature requesting amendments to the bill earlier in April, Gov. Greg Gianforte called gender affirming care for children "Orwellian Newspeak."
In that letter, the governor also requested the legislature define sex in "necessarily binary definitions of 'male' and 'female' (to) encompass all members of the human race."
During debates over that and other suggested amendments, Zephyr strongly criticized her colleagues who supported the bill, arguing it would harm transgender youth.
"If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed," Zephyr said. "If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."
After the conservative Montana Freedom Caucus called for Zephyr's censure over those statements, Regier apparently refused to call on her during floor debate.
On Monday, a group of protestors protested in support of Zephyr inside the state capitol building, prompting the arrest of seven people. The protest ultimately prompted Republicans to vote to ban her from the House floor for the remainder of the session.
