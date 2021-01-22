HELENA - Montana Highway Patrol reported the death of a MHP sergeant Friday.

MHP Sergeant Alex Betz died of spindle cell sarcoma Jan. 16.

MHP wrote in a Facebook post Betz was diagnosed towards the end of 2019.

"The cancer took many things from him- it prematurely cut his career short, took his leg and ultimately his life," MHP wrote, "but it could not diminish his determination, his grit or the positive impact he left on many."

Betz served in the National Guard and spent 21 years in law enforcement.

"Alex mentored many during his career at the Patrol and his memory will continue to be felt through the lessons he imparted and the experiences he shared with others," MHP continued. "He will be missed by many."

MHP wrote the public may make a contribution towards Betz's children through Trooper Betz Benefit at First Interstate Bank in Helena.

Betz's family is holding a private funeral due to COVID-19 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena Monday, Jan. 25.

MHP wrote a celebration of Betz's life will happen at a future date.