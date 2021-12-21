HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services invested $3.7 million to help more than 1,300 Montana Medicaid beneficiaries with serious healthcare needs for the next 18 months.
“This investment puts money back in the pockets of over 1,000 vulnerable Montanans with challenging health care needs,” Governor Greg Gianforte said in a release from DPHHS. “This will not only help these individuals with their health care costs but will also ease everyday living expenses for those who need it most.”
The investment will help Montanans a part of the Medically Needy Program, which grants coverage for elderly, blind, disabled, pregnant and children with income is more than the income limits of Medicaid, but still have large medical costs.
The Medically Needy Program allows its members to be eligible for Medicaid through a "spend down" process, DPHHS said. That means people can "spend down" their income by paid medical costs, a cash payment to DPHHS, or a mixture of both. Income left over reaches Medicad eligibility standards.
In the release, DPHHS Director Adam Meier said the investment expands the income eligibility limit by $169 per month, from $100 to $269, for Montanans eligible for the program.
“This increase will lower the amount these individuals will have to spend to cover their monthly contributions and will thus free up more money for basic everyday necessities,” he said in the release.
The change begins Jan. 1, 2022.