HELENA, Mont. - The state superintendent announced a new task force focusing on improving student learning in Montana Wednesday.
A release from the Office of Public Instruction says the School Quality Task Force will analyze the Montana Board of Public Education’s rules mentioned in Chapter 55 for school accreditation.
The task force will come up with new recommendations for learning that will swap out the old system of standard measurements created a decade ago through the formal Negotiated Rulemaking process.
OPI says these the state board of public education will receive the recommendations and taxpayer impact.
“I welcome Montana families, parents, and teachers to be part of the conversation on what defines a quality education in Montana public schools,” Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in the release. “There has been much learned for needed flexibilities in these past two years of uncertainty. Let's embrace local control by actively listening to our Montana communities through this process of putting our Montana students first.”
The current Task Force members are:
- Billi Taylor - Harrison K-12 Schools, District Superintendent
- Daniel Lee - University of Montana, Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Educational Leadership
- David Pafford - Noxon Public Schools, Board Chairperson
- Emily Dean - Montana School Boards Association, Director of Advocacy
- Gary Lusin - Bozeman Public Schools, Board Chairperson
- Gayle Venturelli - Anaconda Public Schools, Board Chairperson
- Heather Hoyer - Great Falls Public Schools, Assistant Superintendent 7-12
- Heather Jarrett - Reed Point Public Schools, District Superintendent
- Janelle Beers - Montana Small Schools Alliance, Executive Director
- Jon Konen - Corvallis K-12 Schools, District Superintendent
- Tony Warren - Turner Public Schools, District Superintendent, and Principal
- McCall Flynn - Board of Public Education, Executive Director - Taskforce Ex-Officio Member
The task force had their first meeting Jan. 11 at Montana's capitol, and they will meet again Feb. 8 with more scheduled through April.
OPI encourages the public to voice their opinions during any of the task force's meetings.
