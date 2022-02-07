HELENA, Mont. - A website summoning qualified health care workers to move to Montana was launched Monday.
A release from the governor's office said CareInMontana.com is a health care workforce recruitment program to bring in more health care workers in the state through the Claim Allowance for Relocation Expenses (CARE) program.
“For too long, Montana has struggled to attract and retain health care providers, and the pandemic has only made this longstanding problem worse,” Gov. Gianforte said in the release. “That’s why, with the CARE in Montana program, we’re inviting qualified doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals to move to Montana, serve in our communities, help reduce the burden on existing workers, and ensure Montanans have access to high-quality care.”
The website tells health care workers from all over the nation how to join the CARE program in Montana. It was announced in November 2021 at Billings Clinic, and since then, Montana has set up the program and guidelines, and state employers started using the program to recruit health care workers.
Through the CARE program, the state is funding participating employers to reimburse new employees up to $12,500 in moving costs and another 35% to offset taxes in relation to the reimbursement amount.
In order for a new employee to qualify for reimbursement, they must accept a health care job, move to Montana, and work the job for at least 12 consecutive months, the governor's release said.
"We appreciate and applaud the focus Governor Gianforte is placing on the acute-care workforce shortage that healthcare facilities throughout Montana are currently experiencing," Karen Costello, President of SCL Health - Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City said in the release. "SCL Health is committed to bringing experienced healthcare professionals to Montana, and this program will provide additional resources to our state that we hope will help ease the current labor shortage challenges."
