HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime.

A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.

“The Byrne JAG Program allows units of local government, including Tribes, to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own state and local needs and conditions. Grant funds can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice or civil proceedings,” the release says.

Funding for Montana cities and Counties includes:

$123,669.00 for the Billings Police Department

$62,922.00 for the City of Missoula

$52,829.00 for the City of Great Falls

$39,448.00 for the City of Helena

$27,410.00 for Flathead County

$20,141.00 for Butte-Silver Bow County

$19,770.00 for the City of Bozeman

$14,955.00 for Gallatin County