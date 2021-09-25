CHESTER, Mont. - Montana Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester and Governor Greg Gianforte Tweeted the following after an Amtrak passenger train derailed between Chester and Joplin.
Sen. Tester:
I’m closely monitoring the Empire Builder derailment on the Hi-Line. I have been in touch with Amtrak as we work to learn more and my thoughts are with all the passengers, crew, and first responders on the scene.— Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) September 26, 2021
Sen. Daines:
Tragic news. I am thankful for the first responders already on the scene and praying for the safety of all involved. I am closely monitoring this situation as details emerge. https://t.co/TeBa6dqjxK— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) September 26, 2021
Gov. Gianforte:
We are closely monitoring the situation involving a derailed passenger train near Chester. Please join me in praying for all involved and the first responders on the ground.— Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) September 26, 2021