Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Despite increase in winds over the terrain early this week, valleys remain unable to mix efficiently. A storm system moving across the region Tuesday through Wednesday will increase winds and improve mixing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&