MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana doctors and hospitals filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Wednesday, to invalidate a law passed during the 2021 Legislative session banning vaccination requirements for employees.
House Bill 702 makes it illegal for employers to take any action against an employee based on their vaccinations status or whether they have a vaccination passport.
The lawsuit filed by the Montana Medical Association, Providence Health, private physicians and a number of patients, argues HB 702 restricts physicians and hospitals from using their professional judgement "in determining the conditions of employment of those persons in clinic settings and otherwise, when necessary to address the safety of patients, providers, and staff."
The complaint also argues HB 702, "prevents, or at least substantially limits, the OPP Plaintiffs from providing a safe environment for their patients and for their employees/prospective employees and inhibits their ability to practice ethical and effective medicine...,"
They argue unvaccinated medical staff have a higher chance than vaccinated staff in spreading diseases and pathogens. The complaint says plaintiffs are professionally responsible in providing care and treatment of patients that meet the national standards.
Medical providers and patients who filed the lawsuit want the Montana law deemed invalid and unenforceable.
The complaint names Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Commissioner of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau as the defendants. A response has yet to filed.