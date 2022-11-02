Montana Millionaire tickets sell out
HELENA, Mont. - Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in a little more than 24 hours Wednesday, according to Montana State Lottery's Facebook post.

The following Montana Millionaire drawings are on the following dates:

  • Nov. 25: $100,000
  • Dec. 16: $25,000
  • After Dec.25: Grand Prize Drawings

"You surely blew our minds. We can't wait to change some of our fellow Montanans' lives with these prizes!" Montana State Lottery wrote.

