HELENA, Mont. - Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in a little more than 24 hours Wednesday, according to Montana State Lottery's Facebook post.
The following Montana Millionaire drawings are on the following dates:
- Nov. 25: $100,000
- Dec. 16: $25,000
- After Dec.25: Grand Prize Drawings
"You surely blew our minds. We can't wait to change some of our fellow Montanans' lives with these prizes!" Montana State Lottery wrote.
