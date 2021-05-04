HELENA, Mont. - The Montana National Guard (MTNG) warns there have been multiple reports of scams targeting civilians within the last few months.
According to a release from MTNG, scammers are asking civilians to pay for nonexistent vehicles to support deployed soldiers and uses the addresses of MTNG facilities as business sites.
MTNG said the scammers usually claim they are with the MTNG.
To report this scam, file a complaint online to the Montana Department of Justice Office of Consumer Protection or call Toll-Free: 800-481-6896. To confirm MTNG activity, call The Montana National Guard Joint Operations Center at 406-324-3000.