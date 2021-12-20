Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Light to moderate snow will continue through the rest of the day. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected, with isolated high amounts. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&