HELENA, Mont. - Montana will not carry out a new election management system, the Montana Secretary of State's office announced Monday.
The Montana Secretary of State made the choice with county election administrators to not execute a new election management system after a meeting with the software vendor.
“The decision to implement a new system was a data-driven decision since the project began in 2019. If the established criteria had been met, the system would have been implemented. Montana will not launch an election management system that isn’t ready, and it’s not ready,” Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said in a release. “We all share the common goal of voter confidence, election integrity, and transparency. The strengths for election integrity in Montana include our election officials, paper ballots, post-election audits, and tabulating equipment that does not connect to the internet. The election system Montana uses is a key component of election integrity.”
The secretary of state's office is working with the county election administrators and will continue to in the future where they will be talking about the next course of action with the software vendor.
The new system will give local and state officials a modern, easy-to-use platform for administering elections, according to the release from the Montana Secretary of State.
At this time, Montana will still be using its current election management system, MT Votes.