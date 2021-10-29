HELENA, Mont. - Montana nurses have filed a lawsuit against the state disputing the vaccination law passed during the 2021 legislative session.
The suit was filed at the United States District Court for the District of Montana in Missoula.
The Montana Nurses Association (MNA) argues House Bill 702 puts nurses at risk, compromises safe healthcare working conditions and obstructs in providing top-notch healthcare in Montana, MNA said in a release.
HB 702 prohibits discrimination in Montana based on vaccination status of any disease or possession of an immunity passport by a person, governmental entity, employer or public accommodation.
“Nurses are Montana’s frontline healthcare providers, and we have a professional commitment and ethical duty to ensure that Montana nurses are safe at work and can focus on what they care most about: providing high quality safe healthcare to our patients,” Vicky Byrd, MSN, RN, CEO of the Montana Nurses Association said in the release.
Just weeks ago, a coalition of doctors, healthcare facilities and patients filed a lawsuit aiming to restrict the HB702's authority in hospitals and doctor's offices. MNA said they are looking to add on to that lawsuit to all healthcare environments that employ nurses in Montana.
MRNA said the suit is not aiming to let employers fire unvaccinated healthcare workers; rather, they are trying to let medical facilities create the reasonable accommodations HB 702 bans.
“Immunizations are not new to nurses and other healthcare professionals.” Byrd said. “Immunization is one of the many ways we have practiced safely in all healthcare environments. HB 702 compromises the safety of patients and the safety of the nurses and healthcare providers.”