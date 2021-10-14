BROWNING, Mont. - Montana officials Thursday released statements on the passing of Blackfeet Chief and Chairman Earl Old Person.
University of Montana President Seth Bodnar said the following statement via release:
“The entire University of Montana community feels deep sadness at the loss of Chief Earl Old Person. He not only led the Blackfeet Nation with wisdom and grace but also had a tremendously profound impact on the Griz family. The weight of this loss will last. We are all better for having been influenced by him.”
Sen. Jon Tester said the following statement via release:
"Today, Sharla and I mourn the loss of a great man and dear friend, Chief Earl Old Person. Chief Old Person was a fierce advocate for the Blackfeet Nation and all of Indian country for his entire life, and the world is a better place because he was in it. He will never be replaced, and we are holding his loved ones and the Blackfeet people in our hearts."
Chief Old Person died Wednesday at the Blackfeet Community Hospital after a long battle with cancer at 92 years old. He was the longest serving elected tribal official in the United States.