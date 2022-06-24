HELENA, Mont. - Political leaders and advocates in Montana are releasing statements in regard to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.

The following is a statement from Sen. Steve Daines sent from his office:

“The United States Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs today ends a historic injustice and rightfully ends one of the world’s most horrific abortion policies,” Daines said. “The long overdue demise of judicially-imposed abortion on demand gives bright new hope to unborn children and their moms across America. Now the American people begin a new chapter in which they, through their elected representatives at the state and federal level, have the power to end the violence of abortion. I will not rest until the day that every child is protected under our laws and can enjoy our nation’s most sacred right—the right to life.”

The following is statement from Sen. Jon Tester sent from his office:

“For nearly 50 years, women have been able to make their own healthcare decisions without interference from the government. The Supreme Court’s ruling now means women and doctors will be put in jail when exercising this long-held right in states across the country. No judge or politician should be telling women how to live their lives or undermining their fundamental right to privacy. ”

The following is a statement from Gov. Greg Gianforte sent from his office:

“Today marks a historic win for life, families, and science,” Gov. Gianforte said. “With this monumental decision, the Supreme Court has restored power to the American people and their elected representatives. I'm in discussions with legislative leaders on next steps as we work to protect life in Montana.”

The following is a statement from congressman Matt Rosendale via Twitter:

"Now state legislatures, elected by their constituents, will be able to pass meaningful laws that protect life. Our fight, however, does not end today. Certain states in the union will continue adopting radical abortion measures." The following is a statement from Montana's House Minority Leader Kim Abbott (D-Helena) and Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour (D-East Helena): “With this decision, an all-out ban on abortion is on the table in a way we have not seen for decades. Now, our state’s Constitutional right to privacy is the only thing standing between Montanans and the politicians who want to control the most intimate aspects of our private decision making.” The following is a statement from Montana Attorney General Adam Knudsen sent from his office: “The Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion to where it belongs: the People. Now it’s time for the state Supreme Court to do the same. These decisions, at their core, belong to the People – not judges. Today is a day of celebration of the millions in our country who have faithfully, peacefully, and tirelessly fought to end this national tragedy.” The following is statement is from president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana (PPAM), Martha Fuller, sent from PPAM: “Although we are outraged and saddened by the ruling, it is important for Montanans, and for people in neighboring states, to know that abortion remains legal here. Our state constitution's right to privacy has long protected Montanans' right to make private medical decisions without interference from politicians. At PPAMT, we are proud to uphold PPMT’s mission to provide patients with the health services they need and deserve, including abortion care. Their doors are open and will continue offering the non-judgmental, high-quality care our patients depend on them for--regardless of who they love, where they live, and how much money they make. "