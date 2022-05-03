Politicians in Montana are releasing statements following the leaking of the Supreme Court's draft opinion that suggests the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico is from the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging Mississippi's outlaw on abortion after 15 weeks.

Sen. Steve Daines had released the following statement:

“Leaking a draft opinion by the Supreme Court is unprecedented and reprehensible. There should be an immediate investigation into who is responsible as it is a clear attempt to intimidate the Court. With that said, if the draft opinion stands, the Court will have righted an historic injustice and returned the power to the American people and their elected officials to enact laws to protect unborn children and mothers,” Daines said.

Former Secretary of Interior and current candidate running for Montana's Congressional District 1 for the House of Representatives, Ryan Zinke, sent the following statement to us:

"I applaud the court's draft decision and agree there is no constitutional right to murder an unborn child."

Sen. John Tester's office sent the following statement:

“For nearly 50 years, women have been able to make their own private healthcare decisions without interference from the federal government. If reports are accurate and this draft decision stands, the removal of that fundamental right will have devastating consequences for millions of women across this country.”