MONTANA - Public schools throughout Montana are testing for lead levels in their drinking water as the state Department of Public Health and Human Services' (DPHHS) Dec. 31, 2021 deadline approaches.
According to a release from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the DPHHS, dozens of school districts are replacing their plumbing installations after receiving test results with some places showing increased levels of lead.
DPHHS requires all accredited K-12 schools to routinely test their water faucets and drinking fountains to make sure the water in Montana public schools is safe for drinking.
According to the DPHHS and DEQ, 41 schools have tested for lead so far, and all of them need to either remediate or stop using the water installation.
“Testing is important for children’s health. We hope to see schools testing as soon as possible to not only protect kids’ health, but also take the opportunity to apply for remediation and testing funding,” Amy Steinmetz, DEQ' water quality division administrator, said in the release. “We applaud the schools that have already tested and look forward to working with more school districts across the state.”
The DEQ has an online dashboard set up for the public to see sampling data uploaded by schools.