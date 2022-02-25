HELENA, Mont. - Montana is getting a $80 million from an opioid settlement against the top three pharmaceutical companies in the nation.
The three major pharmaceutical companies being held accountable are Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson.
A release from Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen's office said the settlement money will pay for opioid reduction costs--which may cover spending on programs such as opioid abuse treatment, giving Narcan to emergency or first responders and drug treatment courts for people with abuse issues or histories related to opioids.
“The opioid epidemic is destroying communities and ruining lives which is why I’m committed to addressing the problem and holding those responsible for this crisis accountable,” AG Knudsen said in the release. “Opioid overdoses have killed hundreds of Montanans and thousands more struggle with addiction. The millions of dollars we secured in this settlement will help us save lives and treat those who need help.”
The Department of Justice acquired participation in the agreement from all 56 Montana counties and six qualified Montana cities: Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula.
"Local subdivisions will receive 15 percent of the settlement and may receive additional funding from the settlement abatement fund that comprises 70 percent. The remaining revenue will go to the state," AG Knudsen's release said.
The settlement totals $26 billion among 52 states and territories working to fight the opioid epidemic.
AG Knudsen's release states following pharmaceutical companies are required to do the following:
"Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will:
- Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors;
- Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies;
- Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion;
- Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders;
- Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders; and
- Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
Johnson & Johnson is required to:
Stop selling opioids;
Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids;
Not lobby on activities related to opioids; and
Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project."
"Following successful state sign-on and subdivision sign-on periods, the defendants will start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2, 2022. Money will start flowing to state and local governments in the second quarter of 2022," according to AG Knudsen's release.
