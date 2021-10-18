Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,272 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Oct. 18.
The new cases include:
234 in Yellowstone County
148 in Lewis and Clark County
123 in Missoula County
116 in Flathead County
87 in Cascade County
82 in Gallatin County
58 in Park County
45 in Lake County
34 in Lincoln County
33 in Silver Bow County
27 in Hill County
25 in Blaine County
23 in Powell County
21 in Glacier County
21 in Valley County
17 in Custer County
16 in Sanders County
15 in Richland County
14 in Phillips County
13 in Roosevelt County
12 in Ravalli County
9 in Broadwater County
9 in Deer Lodge County
9 in Madison County
9 in Pondera County
8 in Carbon County
8 in Rosebud County
7 in Teton County
6 in Big Horn County
4 in Chouteau County
4 in Fergus County
3 in Granite County
3 in Mineral County
2 in Beaverhead County
1 in Carter County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Fallon County
1 in Liberty County
1 in McCone County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Powder County
1 in Stillwater County
1 in Toole County
1 in Wheatland County
1 in Wibaux County
There have been 165,941 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,109 active, 152,649 recovered, 2,183 deaths and 449 active hospitalizations.
A total of 1,941,019 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.