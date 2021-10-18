Containing the Coronavirus generic image - The Vault

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 1,272 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Oct. 18.

The new cases include:

234 in Yellowstone County

148 in Lewis and Clark County

123 in Missoula County

116 in Flathead County

87 in Cascade County

82 in Gallatin County

58 in Park County

45 in Lake County

34 in Lincoln County

33 in Silver Bow County

27 in Hill County

25 in Blaine County

23 in Powell County

21 in Glacier County

21 in Valley County

17 in Custer County

16 in Sanders County

15 in Richland County

14 in Phillips County

13 in Roosevelt County

12 in Ravalli County

9 in Broadwater County

9 in Deer Lodge County

9 in Madison County

9 in Pondera County

8 in Carbon County

8 in Rosebud County

7 in Teton County

6 in Big Horn County

4 in Chouteau County

4 in Fergus County

3 in Granite County

3 in Mineral County

2 in Beaverhead County

1 in Carter County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Fallon County

1 in Liberty County

1 in McCone County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Powder County

1 in Stillwater County

1 in Toole County

1 in Wheatland County

1 in Wibaux County

There have been 165,941 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 11,109 active, 152,649 recovered, 2,183 deaths and 449 active hospitalizations. 

A total of 1,941,019 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

