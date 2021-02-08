Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 111 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Feb. 8.

The new cases include:

24 in Flathead County

18 in Lewis and Clark County

16 in Missoula County

9 in Big Horn County

9 in Yellowstone County

7 in Lake County

3 in Powell County

2 in Carbon County

2 in Gallatin County

2 in Hill County

1 in Dawson County

1 in Deer Lodge County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Liberty County

1 in Lincoln County

1 in Musselshell County

1 in Roosevelt County

1 in Sanders County

1 in Sweet Grass County

1 in Teton County

There have been 95,914 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,220 active, 91,380 recovered, 1,314 deaths and 101 active hospitalizations.

A total of 992,938 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.

For a look at tests and other statewide coronavirus information, click here.