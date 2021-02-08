Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 111 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, Feb. 8.
The new cases include:
24 in Flathead County
18 in Lewis and Clark County
16 in Missoula County
9 in Big Horn County
9 in Yellowstone County
7 in Lake County
3 in Powell County
2 in Carbon County
2 in Gallatin County
2 in Hill County
1 in Dawson County
1 in Deer Lodge County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Liberty County
1 in Lincoln County
1 in Musselshell County
1 in Roosevelt County
1 in Sanders County
1 in Sweet Grass County
1 in Teton County
There have been 95,914 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 3,220 active, 91,380 recovered, 1,314 deaths and 101 active hospitalizations.
A total of 992,938 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
