Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 37 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, April 19.
The new cases include:
12 in Yellowstone County
11 in Flathead County
4 in Lewis and Clark County
2 in Madison County
2 in Missoula County
2 in Valley County
1 in Glacier County
1 in Lincoln County
There have been 107,202 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,008 active, 104,648 recovered, 1,546 deaths and 55 active hospitalizations.
