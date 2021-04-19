Containing the coronavirus

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 37 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, April 19.

The new cases include:

12 in Yellowstone County

11 in Flathead County

4 in Lewis and Clark County

2 in Madison County

2 in Missoula County

2 in Valley County

1 in Glacier County

1 in Lincoln County

There have been 107,202 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,008 active, 104,648 recovered, 1,546 deaths and 55 active hospitalizations. 

