HELENA, Mont.- Montana's unemployment rate has dropped to 3.8-percent in March, marking three months in a row of the unemployment rate dropping in the state.
“For the third consecutive month this year, Montana has seen the benefits of a safe reopening as our unemployment rate continues its downward trend,” Governor Greg Gianforte said in a release from his office. “As we continue to reopen and get back to normal, too many of our businesses struggle to find workers, and I remain committed to getting more Montanans back into the workforce with good-paying jobs.”
Gov. Gianforte's release said Montana gained a total of 4,000 jobs in March:
- Leisure and hospitality industry gained 1,300 jobs
- Manufacturing, education and health each gained 800 jobs
- Total employment -- including payroll, agricultural and self-employed worker jobs increased by 1,200
- Amount of labor force employees increased by 440