HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is requesting the Individual Assistance program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help Montanans impacted by recent flooding.

“No Montanan should have to go through what our neighbors impacted by flooding have,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from his office. “With access to the Individual Assistance program, Montanans who have had homes destroyed or property damaged by this disaster will have more resources to recover and rebuild.”

The governor's release said the federal aid is to help the property owners and communities of Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties.

The Individual Assistance would fall under initial damage assessments to residences and structures, and the flooding effects to nearby outdoor and tourism industries.

"Additionally, affected communities are primarily in areas that are not easily accessible or do not have alternate routes, making residents particularly susceptible to both immediate and long-term consequences of the disaster," the governor's release said.

"The federal aid that accompanies the activation of the Individual Assistance program will supplement state and local resources already at work to support Montanans impacted by the flooding."