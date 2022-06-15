Press release from the Office of the Governor

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the state has submitted a request to President Joe Biden for an expedited presidential major disaster declaration due to devastating flooding across portions of the state of Montana.

“On Tuesday, we began working with FEMA to pursue an expedited presidential major disaster declaration and secure direct federal assistance for Montana communities. Today, we submitted our formal request to President Biden,” Gov. Gianforte said. “With the support of a presidential major disaster declaration, we can help our communities with their response, recovery, and rebuilding, getting them back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

The request outlines the conditions which triggered the disaster, what direct federal assistance is needed, and the known impacts of the disaster on Montana communities.

Yesterday, Gov. Gianforte declared a statewide disaster due to flooding after verbally authorizing the declaration Monday.

The request to President Biden can be found here.